Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14
Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Biloxi, Mississippi
- Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
|Southern Miss
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|77.1
|Points For
|82.6
|79.7
|Points Against
|68.6
|44.9%
|Field Goal %
|44.6%
|47.9%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|43.3%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
|31.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|35.1%
Southern Miss’ Top Players
- Denijay Harris leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.6 rebounds per game).
- The squad is led in assists by Neftali Alvarez’s 4.0 per game.
- The Golden Eagles are led by Cobie Montgomery from beyond the arc. He hits 1.9 shots from deep per game.
- Southern Miss’ blocks leader is Harris, who records 1.7 per game. Alvarez leads the team averaging 2.0 steals a game.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
- Jaylen Murray’s strong performances this season give him the top spot on the Rebels scoring and assists leaderboards with 14.6 points per game and 4.9 assists per game.
- Jaemyn Brakefield collects all of the boards and is the Ole Miss leader in rebounds, getting 5.9 per game.
- Sean Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.4 treys per game.
- Matthew Murrell tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.7 per game, and Malik Dia leads the squad in blocks with 0.6 per game.
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2024
|Milwaukee
|W 66-65
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/5/2024
|Alabama State
|–
Reed Green Coliseum
|12/10/2024
|@ Tulane
|–
Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/14/2024
|Ole Miss
|Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Lamar
|–
Reed Green Coliseum
|12/21/2024
|Marshall
|–
Reed Green Coliseum
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2024
|Purdue
|L 80-78
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
KFC Yum! Center
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Southern
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|–
The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
