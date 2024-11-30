Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14

Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Southern Miss Stat Ole Miss
77.1 Points For 82.6
79.7 Points Against 68.6
44.9% Field Goal % 44.6%
47.9% Opponent Field Goal % 43.3%
34.1% Three Point % 36.4%
31.8% Opponent Three Point % 35.1%

Southern Miss’ Top Players

  • Denijay Harris leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.6 rebounds per game).
  • The squad is led in assists by Neftali Alvarez’s 4.0 per game.
  • The Golden Eagles are led by Cobie Montgomery from beyond the arc. He hits 1.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Southern Miss’ blocks leader is Harris, who records 1.7 per game. Alvarez leads the team averaging 2.0 steals a game.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

  • Jaylen Murray’s strong performances this season give him the top spot on the Rebels scoring and assists leaderboards with 14.6 points per game and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Jaemyn Brakefield collects all of the boards and is the Ole Miss leader in rebounds, getting 5.9 per game.
  • Sean Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.4 treys per game.
  • Matthew Murrell tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.7 per game, and Malik Dia leads the squad in blocks with 0.6 per game.

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2024 Milwaukee W 66-65 Reed Green Coliseum
12/5/2024 Alabama State Reed Green Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/10/2024 @ Tulane Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/14/2024 Ole Miss Watch this game on ESPN+ Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/17/2024 Lamar Reed Green Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/21/2024 Marshall Reed Green Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2024 Purdue L 80-78 LionTree Arena
12/3/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/7/2024 Lindenwood The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/14/2024 Southern Miss Watch this game on ESPN+ Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/17/2024 Southern The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/21/2024 Queens The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

