Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14 Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Mississippi Coast Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Southern Miss Stat Ole Miss 77.1 Points For 82.6 79.7 Points Against 68.6 44.9% Field Goal % 44.6% 47.9% Opponent Field Goal % 43.3% 34.1% Three Point % 36.4% 31.8% Opponent Three Point % 35.1%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Miss’ Top Players

Denijay Harris leads the Golden Eagles in scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.6 rebounds per game).

The squad is led in assists by Neftali Alvarez’s 4.0 per game.

The Golden Eagles are led by Cobie Montgomery from beyond the arc. He hits 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Southern Miss’ blocks leader is Harris, who records 1.7 per game. Alvarez leads the team averaging 2.0 steals a game.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Jaylen Murray’s strong performances this season give him the top spot on the Rebels scoring and assists leaderboards with 14.6 points per game and 4.9 assists per game.

Jaemyn Brakefield collects all of the boards and is the Ole Miss leader in rebounds, getting 5.9 per game.

Sean Pedulla makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rebels, averaging 2.4 treys per game.

Matthew Murrell tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.7 per game, and Malik Dia leads the squad in blocks with 0.6 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Southern Miss Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.