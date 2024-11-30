Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 30 Published 1:46 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday’s contest between the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (4-2) and Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 79-45 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama State is projected to cover the spread (52.5) against Ole Miss. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 121.5 total.

Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network +

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Line: Ole Miss -52.5

Point total: 121.5

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 79, Alabama State 45

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Alabama State

Pick ATS: Alabama State (+52.5)

Alabama State (+52.5) Pick OU: Over (121.5)

Ole Miss has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Alabama State is 0-1-0. A total of two out of the Rebels’ games this season have gone over the point total, and zero of the Hornets’ games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 123.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 25.5 points per game (scoring 76.5 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball while allowing 51 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball) and have a +153 scoring differential overall.

Ole Miss comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.5 boards. It is collecting 38.3 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.8 per contest.

Ole Miss hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), four more than its opponents (2.7).

The Rebels put up 91.3 points per 100 possessions (73rd in college basketball), while giving up 60.8 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 8.9 per game, committing 12.3 (31st in college basketball) while its opponents average 21.2.

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets have a -155 scoring differential, falling short by 25.8 points per game. They’re putting up 46.7 points per game, 356th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.5 per outing to rank 302nd in college basketball.

Alabama State grabs 29.5 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball) while conceding 37.8 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.3 boards per game.

Alabama State hits 3.8 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) while shooting 20.5% from beyond the arc (354th in college basketball). It is making 5.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9 per game at 33.5%.

Alabama State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 19.7 per game (323rd in college basketball) while forcing 18.2 (109th in college basketball).

