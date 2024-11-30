NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Pacers Picks for December 1 Published 11:39 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-7) are favored (-7.5) to extend a five-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-11) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at FedExForum. The contest airs on FDSSE and FDSIN.

To find the best bets you can place on Sunday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and FDSIN

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Best Bets

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 20.5 PTS

The 20.5 points prop bet set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Sunday is 1.7 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (22.2).

So far this season, Jackson is 10-for-18 at hitting the over on the total set for his points prop.

The Grizzlies are at the third spot in the NBA’s scoring rankings (121 points per game), while the Pacers concede the 26th-lowest amount of points (118.1 per game).

When Memphis scores more than 118.1 points, its record is 11-2.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 18.5 PTS

The 17.5 points Tyrese Haliburton scores per game are one less than his prop total on Sunday.

Haliburton has had a points prop in 21 games this season, and has exceeded the total nine times.

Indiana is the NBA’s 10th-ranked team offensively (114.4 points per game), while Memphis is 15th-ranked on defense (112.5 conceded).

Indiana is 9-6 when scoring more points than 112.5.

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 7.5)

Memphis’ record against the spread is 13-7-0.

Against the spread, Indiana is 7-13-0 this year.

As 7.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 3-2 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (242.5)





The Grizzlies’ 20 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 242.5 points five times.

The Pacers have combined with their opponents to score more than 242.5 points in seven of 20 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 229.2 points in its games this season, 13.3 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average over/under for Indiana’s matchups this season is 231.2, 11.3 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies are the fourth-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Pacers have scored the eighth-most points.

This game features the NBA’s 27th-ranked (Pacers) and 19th-ranked (Grizzlies) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-350)

This season, the Grizzlies have won 10 out of the 14 games, or 71.4%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Pacers have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won three of its four games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

Indiana has yet to enter a game this year with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

