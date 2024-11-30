How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1 Published 7:54 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-7) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (9-11) on December 1, 2024 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

FDSSE, FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

Memphis is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 28th.

The Grizzlies record 121 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 118.1 the Pacers give up.

Memphis has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 9-9 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at seventh.

The Pacers average just 1.9 more points per game (114.4) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (112.5).

Indiana has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up 120 points per game in home games. On the road, they are playing better on offense, averaging 122.4 points per contest.

In 2024-25, Memphis is surrendering 109.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game (13) than in road games (12.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (110.2). And they are allowing less at home (117.3) than on the road (118.9).

At home Indiana is giving up 117.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it is away (118.9).

The Pacers collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.8) than away (27.4).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Zach Edey Out Ankle

Pacers Injuries