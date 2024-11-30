How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published 7:54 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (13-7) will try to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (9-11) on December 1, 2024 at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- Memphis is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 28th.
- The Grizzlies record 121 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 118.1 the Pacers give up.
- Memphis has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.9% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 9-9 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at seventh.
- The Pacers average just 1.9 more points per game (114.4) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (112.5).
- Indiana has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are putting up 120 points per game in home games. On the road, they are playing better on offense, averaging 122.4 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, Memphis is surrendering 109.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 117.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game (13) than in road games (12.6). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.8%).
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (110.2). And they are allowing less at home (117.3) than on the road (118.9).
- At home Indiana is giving up 117.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than it is away (118.9).
- The Pacers collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (27.8) than away (27.4).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Ankle
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aaron Nesmith
|Out
|Ankle
|James Wiseman
|Out For Season
|Calf
|Isaiah Jackson
|Out For Season
|Calf
|Ben Sheppard
|Out
|Oblique
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Knee