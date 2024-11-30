How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 1

SEC teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

SEC teams are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Today’s SEC Games

Hampton Pirates at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

