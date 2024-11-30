How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1 Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

SEC teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Today’s SEC Games

Hampton Pirates at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

