How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 12:43 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Oregon Ducks versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of five games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 1:00 PM ET

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: truTV

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Jacksonville Dolphins at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Live stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

