How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Published 12:43 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Oregon Ducks versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of five games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that features an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: truTV

San Diego State Aztecs at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET

Jacksonville Dolphins at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oregon Ducks at No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide

