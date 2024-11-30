How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 30 Published 3:46 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Alabama State Hornets (2-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Ole Miss Rebels (4-2) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Hornets are the third-worst squad in the nation (46.7 points per game). On defense, they are 303rd (72.5 points allowed per game).

Ole Miss is grabbing 38.3 rebounds per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 27.8 rebounds per contest (54th-ranked).

This season the Hornets are 18th-worst in the nation in assists at 9.2 per game.

Ole Miss is averaging 12.3 turnovers per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 21.2 turnovers per contest (38th-ranked).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are 328th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 20.5%.

Ole Miss is dominating when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (2.7 per game) and 16th-best in three-point percentage allowed (22.9%).

In 2024-25, the Hornets have attempted 33.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.3% of the Hornets’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 77.7% have been 2-pointers.

Alabama State 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Hornets are third-worst in college basketball offensively (46.7 points scored per game) and 303rd on defense (72.5 points conceded).

On the boards, Alabama State is 297th in the country in rebounds (29.5 per game). It is 320th in rebounds conceded (37.8 per game).

With 9.2 assists per game, the Hornets are 18th-worst in the country.

In 2024-25, Alabama State is 323rd in the country in turnovers committed (19.7 per game) and 109th in turnovers forced (18.2).

In 2024-25 the Hornets are 328th in college basketball in 3-point makes (3.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (20.5%).

Defensively, Alabama State is 16th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.0. It is 272nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.5%.

The Hornets take 66.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.7% of the Hornets’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 22.3% are 3-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kirsten Deans 6 13.8 3.0 2.8 1.5 0.5 2.5 Kennedy Todd-Williams 6 11.0 6.3 2.8 1.3 1.0 1.2 Starr Jacobs 6 10.8 6.2 0.7 2.0 0.0 0.0 Sira Thienou 6 9.8 4.8 1.5 2.0 0.2 0.8 Madison Scott 6 9.8 4.3 4.0 1.3 1.5 0.3

Alabama State’s Top Players

Hornets Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cordasia Harris 6 10.3 9.2 0.7 1.0 1.3 0.2 Solangelei Akridge 4 8.3 1.8 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.3 Alanah Pooler 6 7.2 3.2 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.7 Kaitlyn Bryant 6 5.5 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.2 0.8 Taylor Smith 6 4.5 3.0 1.0 1.2 0.0 0.5

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET

December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET

December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET

Alabama State’s Upcoming Schedule

November 30 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

December 6 at Oklahoma State at 7:30 PM ET

December 8 at Oklahoma at 2:30 PM ET

December 18 vs. West Georgia at 7:00 PM ET

December 21 at Auburn at 1:00 PM ET

December 29 at Florida at 3:45 PM ET

