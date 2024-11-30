How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 30
Published 3:46 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Alabama State Hornets (2-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Ole Miss Rebels (4-2) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- On offense, the Hornets are the third-worst squad in the nation (46.7 points per game). On defense, they are 303rd (72.5 points allowed per game).
- Ole Miss is grabbing 38.3 rebounds per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 27.8 rebounds per contest (54th-ranked).
- This season the Hornets are 18th-worst in the nation in assists at 9.2 per game.
- Ole Miss is averaging 12.3 turnovers per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 21.2 turnovers per contest (38th-ranked).
- Beyond the arc, the Hornets are 328th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 20.5%.
- Ole Miss is dominating when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in college basketball in three-pointers allowed (2.7 per game) and 16th-best in three-point percentage allowed (22.9%).
- In 2024-25, the Hornets have attempted 33.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.3% of the Hornets’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 77.7% have been 2-pointers.
Alabama State 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Hornets are third-worst in college basketball offensively (46.7 points scored per game) and 303rd on defense (72.5 points conceded).
- On the boards, Alabama State is 297th in the country in rebounds (29.5 per game). It is 320th in rebounds conceded (37.8 per game).
- With 9.2 assists per game, the Hornets are 18th-worst in the country.
- In 2024-25, Alabama State is 323rd in the country in turnovers committed (19.7 per game) and 109th in turnovers forced (18.2).
- In 2024-25 the Hornets are 328th in college basketball in 3-point makes (3.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (20.5%).
- Defensively, Alabama State is 16th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.0. It is 272nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.5%.
- The Hornets take 66.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 33.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.7% of the Hornets’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 22.3% are 3-pointers.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kirsten Deans
|6
|13.8
|3.0
|2.8
|1.5
|0.5
|2.5
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|6
|11.0
|6.3
|2.8
|1.3
|1.0
|1.2
|Starr Jacobs
|6
|10.8
|6.2
|0.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Sira Thienou
|6
|9.8
|4.8
|1.5
|2.0
|0.2
|0.8
|Madison Scott
|6
|9.8
|4.3
|4.0
|1.3
|1.5
|0.3
Alabama State’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cordasia Harris
|6
|10.3
|9.2
|0.7
|1.0
|1.3
|0.2
|Solangelei Akridge
|4
|8.3
|1.8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.3
|Alanah Pooler
|6
|7.2
|3.2
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|Kaitlyn Bryant
|6
|5.5
|1.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.2
|0.8
|Taylor Smith
|6
|4.5
|3.0
|1.0
|1.2
|0.0
|0.5
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET
- December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET
- December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET
- December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET
- December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET
- December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET
Alabama State’s Upcoming Schedule
- November 30 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
- December 6 at Oklahoma State at 7:30 PM ET
- December 8 at Oklahoma at 2:30 PM ET
- December 18 vs. West Georgia at 7:00 PM ET
- December 21 at Auburn at 1:00 PM ET
- December 29 at Florida at 3:45 PM ET
Start a Fubo free trial to start watching women’s hoops!