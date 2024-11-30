How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1

Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 1

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes seven games with an AAC team in play. Among those contests is the Creighton Bluejays playing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at SE Louisiana Lions

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

Southern Miss Eagles at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

Austin Peay Governors at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET

Creighton Bluejays at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Memphis Tigers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET

Temple Owls at La Salle Explorers

North Texas Eagles at New Mexico Lobos

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 1

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - November 30

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow