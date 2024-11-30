How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 1 Published 7:49 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Sunday college basketball schedule includes seven games with an AAC team in play. Among those contests is the Creighton Bluejays playing the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Southern Miss Eagles at UAB Blazers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Austin Peay Governors at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Creighton Bluejays at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Tigers at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Temple Owls at La Salle Explorers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas Eagles at New Mexico Lobos

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.