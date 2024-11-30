How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 4:44 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games with an AAC team in action. Among those games is the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at La Salle Explorers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Owls at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

