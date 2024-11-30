How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Published 4:44 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games with an AAC team in action. Among those games is the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at La Salle Explorers

Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Florida Atlantic Owls

Rice Owls at Arkansas State Red Wolves

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

