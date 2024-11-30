Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 1
Published 9:17 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (13-7) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-11) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 122 – Pacers 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.8)
- Pick OU:
Under (242.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 233.0
- The Grizzlies (13-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 65% of the time, 30% more often than the Pacers (7-13-0) this year.
- Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the total 70% of the time this season (14 out of 20). That’s more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 20).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 10-4, a better tally than the Pacers have posted (3-5) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 121 points per game. On defense, they rank 15th with 112.5 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 48.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per contest.
- With 30.4 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are best in the league in the category.
- Memphis is committing 16.1 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is forcing 15 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked).
- The Grizzlies are making 12.9 threes per game (14th-ranked in league). They sport a 35% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from three-point land.
Pacers Performance Insights
- On offense the Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league (114.4 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (118.1 points conceded per game).
- On the boards, Indiana is third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.2 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (43.9 per game).
- With 27.6 assists per game, the Pacers are 10th in the league.
- In 2024-25, Indiana is 16th in the league in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced (14.1).
- In 2024-25, the Pacers are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (12.3 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (37.3%).
