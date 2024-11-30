Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 1 Published 9:17 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-7) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (9-11) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Sunday, December 1, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 122 – Pacers 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 7.5)

Grizzlies (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.8)

Grizzlies (-11.8) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.0

The Grizzlies (13-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 65% of the time, 30% more often than the Pacers (7-13-0) this year.

Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the total 70% of the time this season (14 out of 20). That’s more often than Memphis and its opponents have (13 out of 20).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 10-4, a better tally than the Pacers have posted (3-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 121 points per game. On defense, they rank 15th with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

Memphis is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 48.3 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 30.4 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are best in the league in the category.

Memphis is committing 16.1 turnovers per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is forcing 15 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked).

The Grizzlies are making 12.9 threes per game (14th-ranked in league). They sport a 35% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from three-point land.

Pacers Performance Insights

On offense the Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league (114.4 points per game). On defense they are fifth-worst (118.1 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Indiana is third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.2 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (43.9 per game).

With 27.6 assists per game, the Pacers are 10th in the league.

In 2024-25, Indiana is 16th in the league in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and 12th in turnovers forced (14.1).

In 2024-25, the Pacers are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (12.3 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

