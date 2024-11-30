College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 30
Published 12:47 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
The AAC basketball schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Houston Christian +12.5 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: UTSA -12.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: La Salle -1.5 vs. Temple
- Matchup: Temple Owls at La Salle Explorers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: La Salle by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: La Salle -1.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Pick: FGCU +11 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic -11
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.