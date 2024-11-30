College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 30 Published 12:47 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The AAC basketball schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Houston Christian +12.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners

Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UTSA by 4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UTSA -12.5

UTSA -12.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: La Salle -1.5 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at La Salle Explorers

Temple Owls at La Salle Explorers Projected Favorite & Spread: La Salle by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

La Salle by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: La Salle -1.5

La Salle -1.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: FGCU +11 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 9.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -11

Florida Atlantic -11 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

