College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 1 Published 8:50 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders versus the UAB Blazers is one of many strong options on Sunday in AAC play. To assist you, we’re providing predictions against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Middle Tennessee +7.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at UAB Blazers

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: Middle Tennessee by 1.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Middle Tennessee by 1.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -7.5

UAB -7.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: December 1

December 1 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.