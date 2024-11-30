Clemson vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14
Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
The Clemson Tigers (7-1) will play the Memphis Tigers (6-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN2
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Clemson vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats
|Clemson
|Stat
|Memphis
|79.4
|Points For
|81.6
|62.9
|Points Against
|76.1
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|40.8%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|43.3%
|39.6%
|Three Point %
|46.9%
|32.4%
|Opponent Three Point %
|34.6%
Clemson’s Top Players
- Ian Schieffelin leads the Clemson Tigers in assists and rebounds. He dishes out 3.6 assists and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Clemson is led in scoring by Chase Hunter’s 16.4 points per game.
- Hunter hits 2.5 treys per game to lead the Clemson Tigers.
- Clemson’s steals leader is Jaeden Zackery, who collects 1.9 per game. Viktor Lakhin leads the team averaging 1.4 blocks a game.
Memphis’ Top Players
- PJ Haggerty holds the top Memphis Tigers spot in two categories: scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).
- Tyrese Hunter holds the title of Memphis assist leader, dishing out 3.7 assists per game this season.
- Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Memphis Tigers, knocking down 3.1 treys per game.
- Tyrese Hunter tops Memphis in steals with 1.7 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.4 per game.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2024
|Florida A&M
|W 86-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/3/2024
|Kentucky
|–
Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/7/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|–
Watsco Center
|12/14/2024
|Memphis
|–
Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|@ South Carolina
|–
Colonial Life Arena
|12/21/2024
|Wake Forest
|–
Littlejohn Coliseum
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2024
|Auburn
|L 90-76
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
FedExForum
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|–
FedExForum
|12/14/2024
|@ Clemson
|–
Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/18/2024
|@ Virginia
|–
John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
|–
FedExForum
