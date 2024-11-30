Clemson vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14 Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Clemson Tigers (7-1) will play the Memphis Tigers (6-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Clemson Stat Memphis 79.4 Points For 81.6 62.9 Points Against 76.1 47.7% Field Goal % 48.8% 40.8% Opponent Field Goal % 43.3% 39.6% Three Point % 46.9% 32.4% Opponent Three Point % 34.6%

Clemson’s Top Players

Ian Schieffelin leads the Clemson Tigers in assists and rebounds. He dishes out 3.6 assists and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Clemson is led in scoring by Chase Hunter’s 16.4 points per game.

Hunter hits 2.5 treys per game to lead the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson’s steals leader is Jaeden Zackery, who collects 1.9 per game. Viktor Lakhin leads the team averaging 1.4 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty holds the top Memphis Tigers spot in two categories: scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).

Tyrese Hunter holds the title of Memphis assist leader, dishing out 3.7 assists per game this season.

Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Memphis Tigers, knocking down 3.1 treys per game.

Tyrese Hunter tops Memphis in steals with 1.7 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.4 per game.

