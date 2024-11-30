Clemson vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14

Published 8:03 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Clemson vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets - Saturday, December 14

The Clemson Tigers (7-1) will play the Memphis Tigers (6-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN2
  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina
  • Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
  • Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

Clemson Stat Memphis
79.4 Points For 81.6
62.9 Points Against 76.1
47.7% Field Goal % 48.8%
40.8% Opponent Field Goal % 43.3%
39.6% Three Point % 46.9%
32.4% Opponent Three Point % 34.6%

Clemson’s Top Players

  • Ian Schieffelin leads the Clemson Tigers in assists and rebounds. He dishes out 3.6 assists and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Clemson is led in scoring by Chase Hunter’s 16.4 points per game.
  • Hunter hits 2.5 treys per game to lead the Clemson Tigers.
  • Clemson’s steals leader is Jaeden Zackery, who collects 1.9 per game. Viktor Lakhin leads the team averaging 1.4 blocks a game.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • PJ Haggerty holds the top Memphis Tigers spot in two categories: scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).
  • Tyrese Hunter holds the title of Memphis assist leader, dishing out 3.7 assists per game this season.
  • Tyrese Hunter is tops from three-point range for the Memphis Tigers, knocking down 3.1 treys per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter tops Memphis in steals with 1.7 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.4 per game.

Clemson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2024 Florida A&M W 86-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/3/2024 Kentucky Littlejohn Coliseum
12/7/2024 @ Miami (FL) Watsco Center
12/14/2024 Memphis Littlejohn Coliseum
12/17/2024 @ South Carolina Colonial Life Arena
12/21/2024 Wake Forest Littlejohn Coliseum

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2024 Auburn L 90-76 Lahaina Civic Center
12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech FedExForum
12/8/2024 Arkansas State FedExForum
12/14/2024 @ Clemson Littlejohn Coliseum
12/18/2024 @ Virginia John Paul Jones Arena
12/21/2024 Mississippi State FedExForum

