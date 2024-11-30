Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 1
Published 8:17 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
Sunday’s college basketball schedule features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the UAB Blazers, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for 10 games in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee +7.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at UAB Blazers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Stonehill +4.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-4.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: North Florida +16.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: North Florida Ospreys at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-16.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Alabama +3.5 vs. Wofford
- Matchup: North Alabama Lions at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: North Alabama by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wofford (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Elon -1.5 vs. Pennsylvania
- Matchup: Elon Phoenix at Pennsylvania Quakers
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Elon by 7.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Elon (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +6.5 vs. Troy
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Troy Trojans
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Troy by 0.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Troy (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Rice -5.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels vs. Rice Owls
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Rice by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rice (-5.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: Norfolk State -5.5 vs. Stony Brook
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Norfolk State by 11 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Norfolk State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Mercyhurst +28.5 vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Mercyhurst Lakers at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 25.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-28.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +5.5 vs. Radford
- Matchup: Radford Highlanders at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 1
- Computer Projection: Radford by 2.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Radford (-5.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.