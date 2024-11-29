Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30? Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.

Stamkos averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 16:23 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

