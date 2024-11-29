Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
When the Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 54 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|2
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-0
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
