Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Fedor Svechkov going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Fedor Svechkov score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechkov stats and insights
- Svechkov is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Svechkov has no points on the power play.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 54 total goals (2.4 per game).
- So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
