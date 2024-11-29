Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?

Published 11:52 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Fedor Svechkov going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Fedor Svechkov score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechkov stats and insights

  • Svechkov is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Svechkov has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 54 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Wild game info

