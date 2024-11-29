Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 30 Published 9:44 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Currently, the Minnesota Wild (15-4-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (7-12-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mats Zuccarello RW Out Lower Body Jakub Lauko C Questionable Lower Body Jonas Brodin D Questionable Upper Body Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild’s 74 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Minnesota has allowed 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+20) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 56 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Nashville concedes 3.2 goals per game (76 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -20, they are 30th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-153) Predators (+128) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.