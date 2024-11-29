Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 30

Published 9:44 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Minnesota Wild (15-4-4) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (7-12-5) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, November 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Mats Zuccarello RW Out Lower Body
Jakub Lauko C Questionable Lower Body
Jonas Brodin D Questionable Upper Body
Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild’s 74 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Minnesota has allowed 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
  • Their goal differential (+20) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 56 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville concedes 3.2 goals per game (76 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -20, they are 30th in the league.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Wild (-153) Predators (+128) 5.5

