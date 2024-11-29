Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 1
Published 3:37 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
The Washington Commanders (7-5) bring a three-game slide into a matchup Sunday at Commanders Field with the Tennessee Titans (3-8).
The game is on TV, if you’re searching for how to watch.
Dec 1, 2024: Titans vs. Commanders Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Stadium: Commanders Field
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|800 YDS / 4 TD / 72.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC
33 REC / 178 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.2 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,447 YDS (67%) / 10 TD / 9 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.9 RUSH YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|41 REC / 634 YDS / 3 TD / 57.6 YPG
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|17 REC / 304 YDS / 6 TD / 38 YPG
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|76 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|49 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|47 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|37 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|L 23-13
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|W 32-27
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Commanders Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2,613 YDS (68.4%) / 12 TD / 5 INT
556 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 46.3 RUSH YPG
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|53 REC / 823 YDS / 7 TD / 68.6 YPG
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|537 YDS / 7 TD / 59.7 YPG / 4.4 YPC
11 REC / 99 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11 REC YPG
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|355 YDS / 4 TD / 32.3 YPG / 4.8 YPC
33 REC / 346 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 31.5 REC YPG
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|79 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|99 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK
|Jeremy Chinn
|SAF
|74 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 3 PD
|Dante Fowler Jr.
|LB
|28 TKL / 10 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT
Commanders Injuries
- Injury: Elbow
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 52 TAR | 32 REC | 426 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Thumb
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 42 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs
- Injury: Hip
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 8.5 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 122 ATT | 537 YDS | 7 TDs
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 30 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 2 GP
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 3.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 74 ATT | 355 YDS | 4 TDs
- Injury: NIR – Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 69 TAR | 49 REC | 466 YDS | 3 TDs
Jordan Magee | LB (Unspecified)
Noah Brown | WR (Unspecified)
Noah Igbinoghene | CB (Unspecified)
Dante Fowler Jr. | LB (Unspecified)
Nick Allegretti | OG (Unspecified)
Brian Robinson Jr. | RB (Unspecified)
Marshon Lattimore | CB (Unspecified)
Andrew Wylie | OL (Unspecified)
Clelin Ferrell | DE (Unspecified)
Austin Ekeler | RB (Unspecified)
Zach Ertz | TE (Unspecified)
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Buccaneers
|L 37-20
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Giants
|W 21-18
|FOX
|9/23/2024
|at Bengals
|W 38-33
|ABC
|9/29/2024
|at Cardinals
|W 42-14
|FOX
|10/6/2024
|Browns
|W 34-13
|FOX
|10/13/2024
|at Ravens
|L 30-23
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|Panthers
|W 40-7
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|Bears
|W 18-15
|CBS
|11/3/2024
|at Giants
|W 27-22
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|Steelers
|L 28-27
|CBS
|11/14/2024
|at Eagles
|L 26-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/24/2024
|Cowboys
|L 34-26
|FOX
|12/1/2024
|Titans
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|at Saints
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|Eagles
|–
|FOX
|TBD
|Falcons
|–
|–
|TBD
|at Cowboys
|–
|–