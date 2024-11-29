Purdue vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 29 Published 4:49 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday’s game between the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) and No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) going head to head at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 75-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on November 29.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Purdue. The over/under has been set at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Purdue vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena Line: Purdue -4.5

Purdue -4.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Purdue -194, Ole Miss +160

Purdue vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Purdue 75, Ole Miss 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+4.5)

Ole Miss (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Purdue is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss’ ATS record this season is 4-2-0. A total of three out of the Boilermakers’ games this season have hit the over, and four of the Rebels’ games have gone over. The teams score an average of 161.9 points per game, 16.4 more points than this matchup’s total.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game (scoring 78.6 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball while allowing 66.7 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +83 scoring differential overall.

The 32 rebounds per game Purdue averages rank 240th in college basketball, and are 1.9 more than the 30.1 its opponents pull down per outing.

Purdue connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (158th in college basketball) at a 41.6% rate (seventh-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 25.6% rate.

The Boilermakers’ 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 47th in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 162nd in college basketball.

Purdue and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Boilermakers commit 10.6 per game (106th in college basketball) and force 10.1 (308th in college basketball action).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game (posting 83.3 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and conceding 66.7 per contest, 89th in college basketball) and have a +100 scoring differential.

Ole Miss records 32.8 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) while conceding 28 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Ole Miss hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (138th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 its opponents make, shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 8.2 per game, committing 8.3 (third in college basketball) while forcing 16.5 (13th in college basketball).

