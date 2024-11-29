Purdue vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Friday, November 29 Published 8:04 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024. This contest is available on FOX.

Purdue vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena Spread: Purdue -4.5

Purdue -4.5 Moneylines: Purdue -190, Ole Miss +157

Purdue -190, Ole Miss +157 Total: 145.5

Purdue vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

Purdue Stat Ole Miss 78.6 Points For 83.3 66.7 Points Against 66.7 49.3% Field Goal % 44.9% 41.6% Opponent Field Goal % 41.7% 41.6% Three Point % 35.1% 25.6% Opponent Three Point % 33.6%

Purdue’s Top Players

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers in points and rebounds. He contributes 18.3 points per game while also adding 6.3 rebounds.

Braden Smith paces the squad with 8.9 assists per game.

Fletcher Loyer is the top three-point shooter for the Boilermakers, hitting two per game.

Smith leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Myles Colvin collects 0.3 blocks an outing to pace Purdue.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Jaylen Murray takes the top spot on the Rebels scoring and assist lists, putting up 14.8 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Malik Dia collects all of the boards and is the Ole Miss leader in rebounds, grabbing 6.5 per game.

Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.5 made threes per game.

Pedulla tops Ole Miss in steals with 2.8 per game, and Dia leads the squad in blocks with 0.7 per game.

Purdue Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

