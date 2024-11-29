How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30
Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Ranked teams are on the Saturday college basketball schedule in nine games, including the Fresno State Bulldogs taking on the UCLA Bruins.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason Patriots at No. 10 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
Boise State Broncos at No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Utah Utes
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
