How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Ranked teams are on the Saturday college basketball schedule in nine games, including the Fresno State Bulldogs taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Middle Tennessee Raiders at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 24 Louisville Cardinals at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Patriots at No. 10 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Boise State Broncos at No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Utah Utes

Time: 5:00 PM ET

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

