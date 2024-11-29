How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 7:44 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

There are 12 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Chicago State Cougars at No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 6 Houston Cougars

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Furman Paladins at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

