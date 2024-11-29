How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Published 7:49 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

SEC teams will hit the court in four games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 11:00 AM ET

Bowling Green Falcons at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 1:15 PM ET

Alabama State Hornets at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at Kansas Jayhawks

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 30

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30

Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 1

Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 1

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 29

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – November 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow