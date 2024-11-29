How to Watch Purdue vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – November 29
Published 6:41 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will host the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024.
Purdue vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- In games Purdue shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 203rd.
- The 78.6 points per game the Boilermakers average are 11.9 more points than the Rebels allow (66.7).
- Purdue has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- Ole Miss has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 184th.
- The Rebels’ 83.3 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers give up.
- Ole Miss is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 78.6 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Purdue scored 89.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Boilermakers ceded 67.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 71.8.
- At home, Purdue made 2.9 more treys per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (45.0%) compared to on the road (35.7%).
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (70.0).
- At home, the Rebels conceded 71.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).
- At home, Ole Miss knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2024
|@ Marquette
|L 76-58
|Fiserv Forum
|11/23/2024
|Marshall
|W 80-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/28/2024
|NC State
|W 71-61
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2024
|Ole Miss
|–
|LionTree Arena
|12/5/2024
|@ Penn State
|–
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/8/2024
|Maryland
|–
|Mackey Arena
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|W 84-69
|Landers Center
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|W 100-68
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/28/2024
|BYU
|W 96-85
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2024
|Purdue
|–
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
