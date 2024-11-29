How to Watch Purdue vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – November 29 Published 6:41 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) will host the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Purdue vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Purdue shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 203rd.

The 78.6 points per game the Boilermakers average are 11.9 more points than the Rebels allow (66.7).

Purdue has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Ole Miss has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 184th.

The Rebels’ 83.3 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers give up.

Ole Miss is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 78.6 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Purdue scored 89.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Boilermakers ceded 67.8 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 71.8.

At home, Purdue made 2.9 more treys per game (9.9) than when playing on the road (7.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (45.0%) compared to on the road (35.7%).

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Ole Miss put up 76.7 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (70.0).

At home, the Rebels conceded 71.6 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.9).

At home, Ole Miss knocked down 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (6.6). Ole Miss’ 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.3%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2024 @ Marquette L 76-58 Fiserv Forum 11/23/2024 Marshall W 80-45 Mackey Arena 11/28/2024 NC State W 71-61 LionTree Arena 11/29/2024 Ole Miss – LionTree Arena 12/5/2024 @ Penn State – Bryce Jordan Center 12/8/2024 Maryland – Mackey Arena

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2024 Colorado State W 84-69 Landers Center 11/21/2024 Oral Roberts W 100-68 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/28/2024 BYU W 96-85 LionTree Arena 11/29/2024 Purdue – LionTree Arena 12/3/2024 @ Louisville – KFC Yum! Center 12/7/2024 Lindenwood – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

