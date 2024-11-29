How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30
Published 7:49 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
AAC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in two games, including the TCU Horned Frogs squaring off against the South Florida Bulls.
Today’s AAC Games
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
