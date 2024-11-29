How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 30 Published 7:49 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

AAC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in two games, including the TCU Horned Frogs squaring off against the South Florida Bulls.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 1:00 PM ET

No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.