How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

Published 4:44 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 29

The Utah State Aggies versus the North Texas Mean Green is one of four games on the Friday college basketball schedule that features an AAC team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

North Carolina A&T Aggies at East Carolina Pirates

Utah State Aggies at North Texas Mean Green

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Hofstra Pride at Rice Owls

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live - Dec. 1

Where to Watch Titans vs. Commanders on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 1

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 29

How to Watch Purdue vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – November 29

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 29

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow