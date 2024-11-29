How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 4:44 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Utah State Aggies versus the North Texas Mean Green is one of four games on the Friday college basketball schedule that features an AAC team on the court.

The Utah State Aggies versus the North Texas Mean Green is one of four games on the Friday college basketball schedule that features an AAC team on the court.

Today’s AAC Games

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

North Carolina A&T Aggies at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Utah State Aggies at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Hofstra Pride at Rice Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.