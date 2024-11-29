How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30 Published 7:46 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, check out our best bets for this matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Wild vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

This season, Minnesota games have gone over this one’s 5.5-goal over/under 12 times.

A total of 10 of Nashville’s games have ended with more than 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.6 goals per game, 0.05000000000000071 more than the total for this contest.

The 5.5 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.0 more than the over/under for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Wild Moneyline: -139

The Wild are 12-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter.

The Wild’s implied moneyline win probability is 58.2% in this contest.

Predators Moneyline: +118

Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog eight times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators have not won a match with moneyline odds of +118 or longer (in five such games).

Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 45.9% to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Minnesota 4, Nashville 1

Wild Points Leaders

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota’s top contributors this season with 36 points. He has averaged 0.6 goals per game, shooting 20.3%.

With 11 goals and 13 assists, Matthew Boldy is one of the most important contributors for Minnesota with his 24 points (one per game).

With 18 points through 23 games (seven goals and 11 assists), Marco Rossi has been an important part of Minnesota’s offense this season.

In 17 games played this season, Filip Gustavsson (10-4-3) has given up 35 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi is a key offensive option for Nashville, with 20 points this season. He has recorded seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games.

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has racked up 17 total points (0.7 per game), with nine goals and eight assists.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (second).

Juuse Saros has a .912 save percentage (15th in the league), with 528 total saves, while allowing 51 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put together a 6-10-4 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Wild’s Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/25/2024 Jets L 4-1 Home -106 11/27/2024 Sabres W 1-0 Away -140 11/29/2024 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -272 11/30/2024 Predators – Home -139 12/3/2024 Canucks – Home – 12/6/2024 Ducks – Away – 12/7/2024 Kings – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Home -119 11/30/2024 Wild – Away +118 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away – 12/7/2024 Senators – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.