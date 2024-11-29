How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 30
Published 7:46 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
Whether you’re looking to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 8:00 PM ET between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, check out our best bets for this matchup.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Wild vs. Predators Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)
- This season, Minnesota games have gone over this one’s 5.5-goal over/under 12 times.
- A total of 10 of Nashville’s games have ended with more than 5.5 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 5.6 goals per game, 0.05000000000000071 more than the total for this contest.
- The 5.5 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.0 more than the over/under for this contest.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Wild Moneyline: -139
- The Wild are 12-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Minnesota is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -139 or shorter.
- The Wild’s implied moneyline win probability is 58.2% in this contest.
Predators Moneyline: +118
- Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog eight times this season, and lost each time.
- The Predators have not won a match with moneyline odds of +118 or longer (in five such games).
- Nashville’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 45.9% to win this game.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Minnesota 4, Nashville 1
Wild Points Leaders
- Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota’s top contributors this season with 36 points. He has averaged 0.6 goals per game, shooting 20.3%.
- With 11 goals and 13 assists, Matthew Boldy is one of the most important contributors for Minnesota with his 24 points (one per game).
- With 18 points through 23 games (seven goals and 11 assists), Marco Rossi has been an important part of Minnesota’s offense this season.
- In 17 games played this season, Filip Gustavsson (10-4-3) has given up 35 goals.
Predators Points Leaders
- Roman Josi is a key offensive option for Nashville, with 20 points this season. He has recorded seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games.
- Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has racked up 17 total points (0.7 per game), with nine goals and eight assists.
- Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly has 13 points, courtesy of four goals (fifth on team) and nine assists (second).
- Juuse Saros has a .912 save percentage (15th in the league), with 528 total saves, while allowing 51 goals (2.6 goals against average). He has put together a 6-10-4 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Wild’s Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/25/2024
|Jets
|L 4-1
|Home
|-106
|11/27/2024
|Sabres
|W 1-0
|Away
|-140
|11/29/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-2
|Home
|-272
|11/30/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-139
|12/3/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/6/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7/2024
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|L 5-2
|Away
|+124
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|L 3-2
|Home
|-176
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|L 3-2
|Home
|-119
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|+118
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.