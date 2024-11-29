College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 30
Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
The Oregon Ducks versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is a game to watch on the Saturday SEC college basketball slate that features a lot of exciting matchups. To see all our picks against the spread, scroll down.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Texas A&M -4.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -4.5
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: truTV
Pick: Jacksonville +16 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 13.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -16
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Oregon +5.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -5.5
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Max
