College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 29 Published 12:47 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday’s college basketball schedule in the AAC has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Hofstra Pride and the Rice Owls. See below for all our predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: N.C. A&T +13 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at East Carolina Pirates

North Carolina A&T Aggies at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 10.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 10.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -13

East Carolina -13 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Rice +2.5 vs. Hofstra

Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Rice Owls

Hofstra Pride vs. Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Hofstra -2.5

Hofstra -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 29

November 29 TV Channel: FloHoops

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.