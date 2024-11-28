Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29? Published 5:52 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Lightning?

O’Reilly stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Lightning this season in one game (three shots).

O’Reilly has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

