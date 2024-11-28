Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29?
Published 5:52 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 23 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|17:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|2
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|L 6-2
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
