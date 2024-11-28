Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 29

Published 4:47 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 29

Star quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-9) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Oxford, Mississippi
  • Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 3,732 YDS (69.3%) / 24 TD / 6 INT
376 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 34.2 RUSH YPG
Tre Harris WR 61 REC / 1,063 YDS / 7 TD / 132.9 YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC
Jordan Watkins WR 37 REC / 687 YDS / 7 TD / 62.5 YPG
Suntarine Perkins LB 56 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK / 1 INT
Chris Paul Jr. LB 80 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Princely Umanmielen DL 30 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK
T.J. Dudley LB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17
10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3
10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14
11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia W 28-10
11/23/2024 at Florida L 24-17
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State Key Players

Name Position Stats
Davon Booth RB 721 YDS / 5 TD / 65.5 YPG / 5.3 YPC
10 REC / 124 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 12.4 REC YPG
Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 68 REC / 814 YDS / 5 TD / 74.0 YPG
Michael Van Buren Jr. QB 1,606 YDS (54.9%) / 10 TD / 5 INT
-3 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / -0.3 RUSH YPG
Johnnie Daniels RB 530 YDS / 4 TD / 48.2 YPG / 5.2 YPC
7 REC / 72 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.3 REC YPG
Stone Blanton LB 102 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Isaac Smith DB 93 TKL / 0.0 TFL
Nic Mitchell LB 65 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Brylan Lanier DB 47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Eastern Kentucky W 56-7
9/7/2024 at Arizona State L 30-23
9/14/2024 vs. Toledo L 41-17
9/21/2024 vs. Florida L 45-28
9/28/2024 at Texas L 35-13
10/12/2024 at Georgia L 41-31
10/19/2024 vs. Texas A&M L 34-24
10/26/2024 vs. Arkansas L 58-25
11/2/2024 vs. UMass W 45-20
11/9/2024 at Tennessee L 33-14
11/23/2024 vs. Missouri L 39-20
11/29/2024 at Ole Miss

