Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 29 Published 4:47 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Star quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-9) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

ABC Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 3,732 YDS (69.3%) / 24 TD / 6 INT

376 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 34.2 RUSH YPG Tre Harris WR 61 REC / 1,063 YDS / 7 TD / 132.9 YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 693 YDS / 10 TD / 77.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC Jordan Watkins WR 37 REC / 687 YDS / 7 TD / 62.5 YPG Suntarine Perkins LB 56 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK / 1 INT Chris Paul Jr. LB 80 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Princely Umanmielen DL 30 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK T.J. Dudley LB 68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest W 40-6 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern W 52-13 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky L 20-17 10/5/2024 at South Carolina W 27-3 10/12/2024 at LSU L 29-26 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma W 26-14 11/2/2024 at Arkansas W 63-31 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia W 28-10 11/23/2024 at Florida L 24-17 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Mississippi State Key Players

Name Position Stats Davon Booth RB 721 YDS / 5 TD / 65.5 YPG / 5.3 YPC

10 REC / 124 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 12.4 REC YPG Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 68 REC / 814 YDS / 5 TD / 74.0 YPG Michael Van Buren Jr. QB 1,606 YDS (54.9%) / 10 TD / 5 INT

-3 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / -0.3 RUSH YPG Johnnie Daniels RB 530 YDS / 4 TD / 48.2 YPG / 5.2 YPC

7 REC / 72 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.3 REC YPG Stone Blanton LB 102 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Isaac Smith DB 93 TKL / 0.0 TFL Nic Mitchell LB 65 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Brylan Lanier DB 47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Mississippi State Schedule