Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 29
Published 4:47 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Star quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-3) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-9) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3,732 YDS (69.3%) / 24 TD / 6 INT
376 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 34.2 RUSH YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|61 REC / 1,063 YDS / 7 TD / 132.9 YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|693 YDS / 10 TD / 77.0 YPG / 5.3 YPC
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|37 REC / 687 YDS / 7 TD / 62.5 YPG
|Suntarine Perkins
|LB
|56 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|80 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Princely Umanmielen
|DL
|30 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK
|T.J. Dudley
|LB
|68 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|W 40-6
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|W 52-13
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|L 20-17
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|W 27-3
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|L 29-26
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|W 26-14
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|W 63-31
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|W 28-10
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|L 24-17
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Mississippi State Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Davon Booth
|RB
|721 YDS / 5 TD / 65.5 YPG / 5.3 YPC
10 REC / 124 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 12.4 REC YPG
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|68 REC / 814 YDS / 5 TD / 74.0 YPG
|Michael Van Buren Jr.
|QB
|1,606 YDS (54.9%) / 10 TD / 5 INT
-3 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / -0.3 RUSH YPG
|Johnnie Daniels
|RB
|530 YDS / 4 TD / 48.2 YPG / 5.2 YPC
7 REC / 72 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.3 REC YPG
|Stone Blanton
|LB
|102 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Isaac Smith
|DB
|93 TKL / 0.0 TFL
|Nic Mitchell
|LB
|65 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Brylan Lanier
|DB
|47 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Eastern Kentucky
|W 56-7
|9/7/2024
|at Arizona State
|L 30-23
|9/14/2024
|vs. Toledo
|L 41-17
|9/21/2024
|vs. Florida
|L 45-28
|9/28/2024
|at Texas
|L 35-13
|10/12/2024
|at Georgia
|L 41-31
|10/19/2024
|vs. Texas A&M
|L 34-24
|10/26/2024
|vs. Arkansas
|L 58-25
|11/2/2024
|vs. UMass
|W 45-20
|11/9/2024
|at Tennessee
|L 33-14
|11/23/2024
|vs. Missouri
|L 39-20
|11/29/2024
|at Ole Miss
|–