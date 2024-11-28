Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 29 Published 7:28 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court in two games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Seattle U Redhawks playing the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. See the article below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 11 Duke Blue Devils vs. Seattle U Redhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Seattle U 63

Duke 81, Seattle U 63 Projected Favorite: Duke by 17.8 points

Duke by 17.8 points Pick ATS: Seattle U (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia State Panthers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 90, Georgia State 64

Kentucky 90, Georgia State 64 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 25.3 points

Kentucky by 25.3 points Pick ATS: Georgia State (+30.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

