Titans vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 13

Published 2:41 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jayden Daniels will lead the Washington Commanders into their matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at Commanders Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out player props for the Commanders’ and Titans’ biggest contributors in this contest.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Tyler Boyd 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Calvin Ridley 64.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 35.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 19.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Will Levis 209.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 18.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds
Noah Brown 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Jayden Daniels 214.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Zach Ertz 33.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
Terry McLaurin 53.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

