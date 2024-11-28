Titans vs. Commanders: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 13

The Washington Commanders (7-5) are 6.5-point favorites as they aim to break their three-game losing streak in a contest with the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field. For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Commanders.

Titans vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Commanders (-5.5) 44 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Commanders (-6.5) 44.5 -255 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Commanders (-5.5) 44.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Commanders Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has won twice against the spread this year.
  • The Titans have won once ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • This season, six of Tennessee’s 11 games have hit the over.
  • Washington has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the Commanders have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • Washington games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (66.7%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Tyler Boyd 21.5 (-114)
Calvin Ridley 64.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 35.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 19.5 (-114)
Will Levis 209.5 (-114) 1.5 (+136) 18.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

