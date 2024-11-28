Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today – November 29

Published 3:42 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

As they gear up to play the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2) on Friday, November 29 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-12-4) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nicholas Paul LW Out Undisclosed
Mitchell Chaffee RW Questionable Undisclosed

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 54 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Defensively, Nashville has allowed 73 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
  • Their -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning’s 80 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • Tampa Bay has conceded 65 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 12th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +15, they are seventh-best in the league.

Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-112) Lightning (-107) 6.5

