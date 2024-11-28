NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Picks for November 29 Published 11:39 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (12-7) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) on Friday, November 29, 2024 at FedExForum as big, 10.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE.

For the best bets you can place on Friday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 10.5)

Memphis is 13-6-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans has six wins in 19 games against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies have one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Pelicans have one win ATS (1-3) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Pick OU:

Over (224.5)





The Grizzlies’ 19 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 224.5 points 14 times.

The Pelicans have played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.

Memphis has an average point total of 229 in its outings this year, 4.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

New Orleans’ games this season have had an average of 220.9 points, 3.6 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Pelicans are the league’s 26th-highest scoring team this season compared to the third-ranked Grizzlies.

The Pelicans have surrendered the 25th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 20th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-450)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 13 times and won nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and split those games.

New Orleans has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +350 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

