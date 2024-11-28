How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 4:48 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Top 25 teams will be in action across eight games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the TCU Horned Frogs at John Gray Gymnasium.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers at High Point Panthers

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Utah State Aggies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Saint Louis Billikens at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 7:00 PM ET

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes at BYU Cougars

Time: 9:00 PM ET

