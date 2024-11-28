How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29
Published 4:48 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Top 25 teams will be in action across eight games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the TCU Horned Frogs at John Gray Gymnasium.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers at High Point Panthers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
North Carolina Central Eagles at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
UT Martin Skyhawks at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
Saint Louis Billikens at No. 6 USC Trojans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes at BYU Cougars
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
