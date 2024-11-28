How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

Published 7:45 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 29

Top-25 teams will hit the court in eight games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats at Imperial Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at Providence Friars

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Davidson Wildcats

Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network

