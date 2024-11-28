How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29
Published 7:45 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Top-25 teams will hit the court in eight games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats at Imperial Arena.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at Providence Friars
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
