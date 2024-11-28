How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 7:45 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Top-25 teams will hit the court in eight games on Friday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs squaring off against the Davidson Wildcats at Imperial Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at Providence Friars

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Wichita State Shockers at No. 18 Florida Gators

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seattle U Redhawks at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia State Panthers at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Butler Bulldogs at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.