How to Watch the NBA Today, November 29

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers square off in one of 10 compelling games on the NBA menu on Friday.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding Friday’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 29

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC

ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET

FDSIN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN

SportsNet and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU

NBCS-CA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

