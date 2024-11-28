How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29 Published 7:54 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies (12-7) on November 29, 2024 at FedExForum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 48.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 48.5% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 17th.

The Grizzlies put up 121 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 115.3 the Pelicans allow.

When Memphis scores more than 115.3 points, it is 11-3.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans’ 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents.

This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at seventh.

The Pelicans put up 9.2 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Grizzlies allow (112.7).

New Orleans is 2-1 when it scores more than 112.7 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have been worse when playing at home this season, posting 120 points per game, compared to 122.4 per game on the road.

Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, allowing 109.5 points per game, compared to 117 away from home.

The Grizzlies are sinking 13.1 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.9% points better than they’re averaging away from home (12.6 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Pelicans are averaging more points at home (108.7 per game) than away (97.8). And they are conceding less at home (114) than away (116.8).

At home New Orleans is allowing 114 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is on the road (116.8).

This year the Pelicans are averaging more assists at home (25.2 per game) than on the road (23.6).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gregory Jackson Out Foot Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Ja Morant Questionable Knee Zach Edey Out Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Pelicans Injuries