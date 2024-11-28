How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published 7:54 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Memphis Grizzlies (12-7) on November 29, 2024 at FedExForum.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 48.5% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 48.5% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 17th.
- The Grizzlies put up 121 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 115.3 the Pelicans allow.
- When Memphis scores more than 115.3 points, it is 11-3.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans’ 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents.
- This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at seventh.
- The Pelicans put up 9.2 fewer points per game (103.5) than the Grizzlies allow (112.7).
- New Orleans is 2-1 when it scores more than 112.7 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have been worse when playing at home this season, posting 120 points per game, compared to 122.4 per game on the road.
- Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, allowing 109.5 points per game, compared to 117 away from home.
- The Grizzlies are sinking 13.1 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.9% points better than they’re averaging away from home (12.6 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Pelicans are averaging more points at home (108.7 per game) than away (97.8). And they are conceding less at home (114) than away (116.8).
- At home New Orleans is allowing 114 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is on the road (116.8).
- This year the Pelicans are averaging more assists at home (25.2 per game) than on the road (23.6).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Knee
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Ankle
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Hamstring
|Zion Williamson
|Out
|Hamstring
|Trey Murphy III
|Questionable
|Knee
|Brandon Ingram
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jamal Cain
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Herbert Jones
|Out
|Shoulder
|Jordan Hawkins
|Questionable
|Back