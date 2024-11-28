How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29
Published 7:49 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Five games on Friday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the New Mexico State Aggies.
Today’s SEC Games
Auburn Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Dukes at Florida Gators
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
