How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28

Published 4:43 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Arkansas Razorbacks versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of five games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that features an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 18 Florida Gators at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks at Illinois Fighting Illini

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at BYU Cougars

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNLV Rebels at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

