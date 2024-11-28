How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28 Published 4:43 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Arkansas Razorbacks versus the Illinois Fighting Illini is one of five games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that features an SEC team in action.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 18 Florida Gators at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at BYU Cougars

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNLV Rebels at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

