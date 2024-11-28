How to Watch BYU vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – November 28
Published 4:42 am Thursday, November 28, 2024
The BYU Cougars (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning run when they host the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The Rebels have also taken five games in a row.
BYU vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
BYU Stats Insights
- This season, the Cougars have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Rebels’ opponents have hit.
- BYU is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 225th.
- The 91.0 points per game the Cougars put up are 28.0 more points than the Rebels allow (63.0).
- When BYU puts up more than 63.0 points, it is 5-0.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 39.9% the Cougars’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Ole Miss has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.9% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 158th.
- The Rebels put up 21.0 more points per game (80.8) than the Cougars give up to opponents (59.8).
- Ole Miss has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 91.0 points.
BYU Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- BYU averaged 86.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 13.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.0).
- In 2023-24, the Cougars allowed 66.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 76.5.
- Looking at three-point shooting, BYU performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 12.0 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 9.4 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Ole Miss averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (70.0).
- The Rebels gave up 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 76.9 away.
- Ole Miss sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.3%).
BYU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2024
|Queens
|W 99-55
|Marriott Center
|11/16/2024
|Idaho
|W 95-71
|Marriott Center
|11/23/2024
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 87-43
|Marriott Center
|11/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|–
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Providence
|–
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/11/2024
|Fresno State
|–
|Marriott Center
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|W 64-54
|C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|W 84-69
|Landers Center
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|W 100-68
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/28/2024
|BYU
|–
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
