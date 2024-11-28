How to Watch BYU vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – November 28 Published 4:42 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The BYU Cougars (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning run when they host the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 28, 2024. The Rebels have also taken five games in a row.

BYU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

BYU Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.8% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Rebels’ opponents have hit.

BYU is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 225th.

The 91.0 points per game the Cougars put up are 28.0 more points than the Rebels allow (63.0).

When BYU puts up more than 63.0 points, it is 5-0.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 44.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the 39.9% the Cougars’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Ole Miss has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 158th.

The Rebels put up 21.0 more points per game (80.8) than the Cougars give up to opponents (59.8).

Ole Miss has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 91.0 points.

BYU Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

BYU averaged 86.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 13.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.0).

In 2023-24, the Cougars allowed 66.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 76.5.

Looking at three-point shooting, BYU performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 12.0 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 9.4 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Ole Miss averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (76.7) than on the road (70.0).

The Rebels gave up 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 76.9 away.

Ole Miss sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.3%) than on the road (34.3%).

BYU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2024 Queens W 99-55 Marriott Center 11/16/2024 Idaho W 95-71 Marriott Center 11/23/2024 Mississippi Valley State W 87-43 Marriott Center 11/28/2024 Ole Miss – LionTree Arena 12/3/2024 @ Providence – Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/11/2024 Fresno State – Marriott Center

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2024 South Alabama W 64-54 C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum 11/16/2024 Colorado State W 84-69 Landers Center 11/21/2024 Oral Roberts W 100-68 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/28/2024 BYU – LionTree Arena 12/3/2024 @ Louisville – KFC Yum! Center 12/7/2024 Lindenwood – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

