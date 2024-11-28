How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 7:49 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the South Florida Bulls is one of six games on Friday’s college basketball slate that features an AAC team on the court.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network X

ACC Network X Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Towson Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Manhattan Jaspers at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 2:00 PM ET

East Carolina Pirates at UNLV Rebels

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vermont Catamounts at Rice Owls

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

