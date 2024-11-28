How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29 Published 3:46 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

On Friday, November 29 at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators are scheduled to go up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. For best bets, picks, and predictions for this game, continue reading.

Predators vs. Lightning Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) eight times this season.

So far this season, 10 games Tampa Bay has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.35 goals per game, compared to the Lightning’s average of 3.81, adding up to 0.3 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 6.5.

This game’s over/under is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -114

The Predators are 7-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Nashville is 7-8 (victorious in 46.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -114 or shorter.

The Predators have a 53.3% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Lightning Moneyline: -106

In seven games as an underdog on the moneyline, Tampa Bay has achieved the upset three times.

The Lightning have three wins in games when their odds are -106 or longer on the moneyline (in seven opportunities).

Tampa Bay’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 51.5% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Roman Josi is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 18 points. He has averaged 0.2 goals per game, shooting 6.3%.

Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.

Through 23 games, Ryan O’Reilly has proven himself as a scoring option for Nashville. He has 13 points (four goals and nine assists).

In 19 games played this season, Juuse Saros (6-10-3) has allowed 48 goals.

Lightning Points Leaders

Nikita Kucherov’s 12 goals and 20 assists in 21 games give him 32 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Brandon Hagel is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 26 total points this season. He has netted nine goals and provided 17 assists in 21 games.

Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) this season.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-7-1 this season, amassing 425 saves and allowing 42 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146 11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home -114 11/30/2024 Wild – Away – 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away –

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/23/2024 Stars L 4-2 Home -104 11/25/2024 Avalanche W 8-2 Home -115 11/27/2024 Capitals L 5-4 Home -160 11/29/2024 Predators – Away -106 11/30/2024 Maple Leafs – Home – 12/5/2024 Sharks – Home – 12/8/2024 Canucks – Away –

Nashville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

