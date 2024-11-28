Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on November 29
Published 4:51 am Thursday, November 28, 2024
You should watch Roman Josi and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Friday, when the Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Lightning Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 29
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-118)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-118)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|23
|5
|13
|18
|Filip Forsberg
|23
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|23
|4
|9
|13
|Jonathan Marchessault
|23
|4
|8
|12
|Steven Stamkos
|23
|7
|4
|11
|Lightning Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nikita Kucherov
|21
|12
|20
|32
|Brandon Hagel
|21
|9
|17
|26
|Anthony Cirelli
|21
|9
|13
|22
|Jake Guentzel
|21
|9
|12
|21
|Brayden Point
|17
|15
|5
|20
Predators vs. Lightning Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 54 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, Nashville has given up 73 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
- The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.83%).
- The Lightning have the league’s sixth-best scoring offense (80 total goals, 3.8 per game).
- Tampa Bay’s 65 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- The Lightning’s power-play conversion rate (23.44%) ranks eighth-best in the league.
