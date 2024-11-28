Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on November 29

Published 4:51 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

You should watch Roman Josi and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Friday, when the Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Lightning Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Roman Josi 23 5 13 18
Filip Forsberg 23 9 8 17
Ryan O’Reilly 23 4 9 13
Jonathan Marchessault 23 4 8 12
Steven Stamkos 23 7 4 11
Lightning Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Nikita Kucherov 21 12 20 32
Brandon Hagel 21 9 17 26
Anthony Cirelli 21 9 13 22
Jake Guentzel 21 9 12 21
Brayden Point 17 15 5 20

Predators vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

  • The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 54 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • On defense, Nashville has given up 73 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
  • The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.83%).
  • The Lightning have the league’s sixth-best scoring offense (80 total goals, 3.8 per game).
  • Tampa Bay’s 65 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the league.
  • The Lightning’s power-play conversion rate (23.44%) ranks eighth-best in the league.

