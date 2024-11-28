Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on November 29 Published 4:51 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

You should watch Roman Josi and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Friday, when the Nashville Predators play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Lightning Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 23 5 13 18 Filip Forsberg 23 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 23 4 9 13 Jonathan Marchessault 23 4 8 12 Steven Stamkos 23 7 4 11 Lightning Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nikita Kucherov 21 12 20 32 Brandon Hagel 21 9 17 26 Anthony Cirelli 21 9 13 22 Jake Guentzel 21 9 12 21 Brayden Point 17 15 5 20

Predators vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 54 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, Nashville has given up 73 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 14th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.83%).

The Lightning have the league’s sixth-best scoring offense (80 total goals, 3.8 per game).

Tampa Bay’s 65 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 12th in the league.

The Lightning’s power-play conversion rate (23.44%) ranks eighth-best in the league.

