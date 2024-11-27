Where to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 28 Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

At Yulman Stadium on Thursday, Makhi Hughes and the Tulane Green Wave (9-2) play Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (9-2) in a matchup between two outstanding runners, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Tulane Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 1,115 YDS / 16 TD / 101.4 YPG / 5.7 YPC

44 REC / 294 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26.7 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 2,990 YDS (63.4%) / 21 TD / 6 INT

119 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.8 RUSH YPG Roc Taylor WR 54 REC / 738 YDS / 2 TD / 67.1 YPG DeMeer Blankumsee WR 40 REC / 545 YDS / 5 TD / 49.5 YPG Chandler Martin LB 78 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Elijah Herring LB 46 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Greg Rubin DB 58 TKL / 4.0 TFL Matt Hudson LB 49 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7 10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28 11/2/2024 at UTSA L 44-36 11/8/2024 vs. Rice W 27-20 11/16/2024 vs. UAB W 53-18 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Tulane Key Players

Name Position Stats Makhi Hughes RB 1,291 YDS / 15 TD / 117.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC

14 REC / 128 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 12.8 REC YPG Darian Mensah QB 2,197 YDS (65.9%) / 18 TD / 4 INT

83 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.5 RUSH YPG Mario Williams WR 41 REC / 701 YDS / 3 TD / 63.7 YPG Arnold Barnes III RB 391 YDS / 5 TD / 35.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC

6 REC / 3 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 0.4 REC YPG Tyler Grubbs LB 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT Sam Howard LB 34 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Patrick Jenkins DL 20 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Matthew Fobbs-White LB 17 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Tulane Schedule