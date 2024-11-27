Where to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 28

Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

At Yulman Stadium on Thursday, Makhi Hughes and the Tulane Green Wave (9-2) play Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (9-2) in a matchup between two outstanding runners, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Tulane Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Yulman Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 1,115 YDS / 16 TD / 101.4 YPG / 5.7 YPC
44 REC / 294 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26.7 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 2,990 YDS (63.4%) / 21 TD / 6 INT
119 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.8 RUSH YPG
Roc Taylor WR 54 REC / 738 YDS / 2 TD / 67.1 YPG
DeMeer Blankumsee WR 40 REC / 545 YDS / 5 TD / 49.5 YPG
Chandler Martin LB 78 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT
Elijah Herring LB 46 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
Greg Rubin DB 58 TKL / 4.0 TFL
Matt Hudson LB 49 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7
10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas W 52-44
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte W 33-28
11/2/2024 at UTSA L 44-36
11/8/2024 vs. Rice W 27-20
11/16/2024 vs. UAB W 53-18
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Tulane Key Players

Name Position Stats
Makhi Hughes RB 1,291 YDS / 15 TD / 117.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC
14 REC / 128 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 12.8 REC YPG
Darian Mensah QB 2,197 YDS (65.9%) / 18 TD / 4 INT
83 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.5 RUSH YPG
Mario Williams WR 41 REC / 701 YDS / 3 TD / 63.7 YPG
Arnold Barnes III RB 391 YDS / 5 TD / 35.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC
6 REC / 3 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 0.4 REC YPG
Tyler Grubbs LB 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
Sam Howard LB 34 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
Patrick Jenkins DL 20 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Matthew Fobbs-White LB 17 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/29/2024 vs. Southeastern Louisiana W 52-0
9/7/2024 vs. Kansas State L 34-27
9/14/2024 at Oklahoma L 34-19
9/21/2024 at Louisiana W 41-33
9/28/2024 vs. South Florida W 45-10
10/5/2024 at UAB W 71-20
10/19/2024 vs. Rice W 24-10
10/26/2024 at North Texas W 45-37
10/31/2024 at Charlotte W 34-3
11/9/2024 vs. Temple W 52-6
11/16/2024 at Navy W 35-0
11/28/2024 vs. Memphis

