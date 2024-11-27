Where to Watch Memphis vs. Tulane on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 28
Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
At Yulman Stadium on Thursday, Makhi Hughes and the Tulane Green Wave (9-2) play Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (9-2) in a matchup between two outstanding runners, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.
Email newsletter signup
Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.
Memphis vs. Tulane Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Stadium: Yulman Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|1,115 YDS / 16 TD / 101.4 YPG / 5.7 YPC
44 REC / 294 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26.7 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|2,990 YDS (63.4%) / 21 TD / 6 INT
119 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.8 RUSH YPG
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|54 REC / 738 YDS / 2 TD / 67.1 YPG
|DeMeer Blankumsee
|WR
|40 REC / 545 YDS / 5 TD / 49.5 YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|78 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|46 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Greg Rubin
|DB
|58 TKL / 4.0 TFL
|Matt Hudson
|LB
|49 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 24-7
|10/12/2024
|at South Florida
|W 21-3
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|W 52-44
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|W 33-28
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|L 44-36
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|W 27-20
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|W 53-18
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.
Tulane Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Makhi Hughes
|RB
|1,291 YDS / 15 TD / 117.4 YPG / 5.5 YPC
14 REC / 128 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 12.8 REC YPG
|Darian Mensah
|QB
|2,197 YDS (65.9%) / 18 TD / 4 INT
83 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 7.5 RUSH YPG
|Mario Williams
|WR
|41 REC / 701 YDS / 3 TD / 63.7 YPG
|Arnold Barnes III
|RB
|391 YDS / 5 TD / 35.5 YPG / 4.8 YPC
6 REC / 3 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 0.4 REC YPG
|Tyler Grubbs
|LB
|42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Sam Howard
|LB
|34 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Patrick Jenkins
|DL
|20 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Matthew Fobbs-White
|LB
|17 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|vs. Southeastern Louisiana
|W 52-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Kansas State
|L 34-27
|9/14/2024
|at Oklahoma
|L 34-19
|9/21/2024
|at Louisiana
|W 41-33
|9/28/2024
|vs. South Florida
|W 45-10
|10/5/2024
|at UAB
|W 71-20
|10/19/2024
|vs. Rice
|W 24-10
|10/26/2024
|at North Texas
|W 45-37
|10/31/2024
|at Charlotte
|W 34-3
|11/9/2024
|vs. Temple
|W 52-6
|11/16/2024
|at Navy
|W 35-0
|11/28/2024
|vs. Memphis
|–