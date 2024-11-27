Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 28

Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Purdue Boilermakers playing the NC State Wolfpack. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 18 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Florida 81, Wake Forest 67
  • Projected Favorite: Florida by 13.7 points
  • Pick ATS: Florida (-6.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: State Farm Field House
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, NC State 70
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 6.7 points
  • Pick ATS: NC State (+7.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: LionTree Arena
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Illinois 73, Arkansas 71
  • Projected Favorite: Illinois by 1.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Arkansas (+2.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BYU Cougars vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: BYU 74, Ole Miss 73
  • Projected Favorite: BYU by 1.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • Location: San Diego, California
  • Venue: LionTree Arena
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. UNLV Rebels

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 80, UNLV 73
  • Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 7.3 points
  • Pick ATS: UNLV (+7.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Mullett Arena
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

