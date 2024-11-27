Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 28 Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Purdue Boilermakers playing the NC State Wolfpack. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 18 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 81, Wake Forest 67

Florida 81, Wake Forest 67 Projected Favorite: Florida by 13.7 points

Florida by 13.7 points Pick ATS: Florida (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: State Farm Field House

State Farm Field House TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, NC State 70

Purdue 77, NC State 70 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 6.7 points

Purdue by 6.7 points Pick ATS: NC State (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 73, Arkansas 71

Illinois 73, Arkansas 71 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 1.3 points

Illinois by 1.3 points Pick ATS: Arkansas (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

BYU Cougars vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: BYU 74, Ole Miss 73

BYU 74, Ole Miss 73 Projected Favorite: BYU by 1.3 points

BYU by 1.3 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

LionTree Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. UNLV Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 80, UNLV 73

Mississippi State 80, UNLV 73 Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 7.3 points

Mississippi State by 7.3 points Pick ATS: UNLV (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Mullett Arena

Mullett Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.