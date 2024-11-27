Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 28
Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Thursday’s college basketball slate includes five games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Purdue Boilermakers playing the NC State Wolfpack. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 18 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 81, Wake Forest 67
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 13.7 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (-6.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Wake Forest-Florida spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: State Farm Field House
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
NC State Wolfpack vs. No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, NC State 70
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: NC State (+7.5)
Bet on the NC State-Purdue spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: LionTree Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 73, Arkansas 71
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 1.3 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+2.5)
Bet on the Illinois-Arkansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
BYU Cougars vs. No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: BYU 74, Ole Miss 73
- Projected Favorite: BYU by 1.3 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+3.5)
Bet on the BYU-Ole Miss spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: LionTree Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. UNLV Rebels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Mississippi State 80, UNLV 73
- Projected Favorite: Mississippi State by 7.3 points
- Pick ATS: UNLV (+7.5)
Bet on the Mississippi State-UNLV spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Mullett Arena
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.